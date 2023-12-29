Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 120.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $871,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 413.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $470.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $514.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

