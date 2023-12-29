Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Up 4.2%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 552.50 ($7.02). 16,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.73).

Elixirr International Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £295.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,314.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 478.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 500.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

