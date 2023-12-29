Ellen Rosenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,949.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

