Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Shares Up 5.4%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.50. 144,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 106,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eloro Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Eloro Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Stock Performance

About Eloro Resources

The firm has a market cap of C$260.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50.

(Get Free Report)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.