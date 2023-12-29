Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.81. 8,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 14,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

