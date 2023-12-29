Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 1000528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.79.
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
