Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energous

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

