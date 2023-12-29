Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $106,683.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79.

On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $597.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.