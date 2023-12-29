Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 134,346 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,223 shares of company stock valued at $639,924. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

