Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 2.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 28,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 134,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $111,781.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,223 shares of company stock worth $639,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 388.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.