Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 2.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 28,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 134,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $612.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 388.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.