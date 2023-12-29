Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Enova International makes up 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $56.33 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

