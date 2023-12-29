Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.80

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 62300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Enterprise Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.43 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 17.48%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

