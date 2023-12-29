Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 145,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
