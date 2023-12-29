Enviva (NYSE:EVA) versus Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Head to Head Review

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) and Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Enviva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enviva 2 3 1 0 1.83

Enviva has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,127.72%. Given Enviva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enviva is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

27.6% of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Enviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Enviva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Enviva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A $9.96 1.51 Enviva $1.09 billion 0.07 -$168.31 million ($4.89) -0.21

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviva. Enviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Enviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A Enviva -29.65% -104.81% -10.10%

Summary

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) beats Enviva on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail. It also provides pulp products under the Pure, Star, and Cirrus names; bleached softwood kraft pulp and chemi-thermomechanical pulp; and Kraftliner products for consumer durables, electronics, hazardous goods, industrial products, fruit and vegetables, and frozen foods, etc. In addition, the company engages in the generation of energy from wind power projects, bioenergy, and liquid biofuels; and pellets manufacturing and sales. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

About Enviva

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc. produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc. in December 2021. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.