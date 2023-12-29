EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Cut by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after buying an additional 98,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.45. 23,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

