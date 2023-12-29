EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 3.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 26,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

EQ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$55.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions.

