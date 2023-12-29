EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.69

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$87.69 and last traded at C$87.69, with a volume of 12392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.63.

Get EQB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Stock Down 0.0 %

EQB Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.