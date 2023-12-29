Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 32,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erayak Power Solution Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

