Erin Mannix Sells 1,322 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $64.62 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GitLab by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after purchasing an additional 530,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 37.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,558,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

