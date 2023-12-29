Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 741.7% in December

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 741.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Euroapi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EAPIF remained flat at C$5.10 during midday trading on Friday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.47.
Euroapi Company Profile
