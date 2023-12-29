Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 741.7% in December

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 741.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Euroapi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAPIF remained flat at C$5.10 during midday trading on Friday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.47.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

