Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,810 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 3.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.53 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

