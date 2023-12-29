Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $254.04. The company had a trading volume of 401,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

