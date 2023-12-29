Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after buying an additional 1,589,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 375,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

