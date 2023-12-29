Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 2.33% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after buying an additional 685,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,192,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,329,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.17. 208,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $734.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

