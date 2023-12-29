Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,052. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

