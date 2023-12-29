Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 300,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BND stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

