Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.28. 1,016,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

