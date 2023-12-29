Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 18,867 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,152,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,330 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,160,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,126 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,533,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,241,000.

DIHP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 321,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

