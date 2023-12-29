Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 20,074 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,298 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

