Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 36,767 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,888. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

