Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

