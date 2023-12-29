Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,073,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

