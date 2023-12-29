Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 759.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,838,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 165,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.