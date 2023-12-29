Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $117.31. 117,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,902. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

