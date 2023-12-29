Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 484,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,929. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

