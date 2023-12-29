Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

