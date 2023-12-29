Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $899,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 257.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,212. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.