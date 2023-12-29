Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $899,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 257.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,212. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

