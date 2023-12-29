Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. 50,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $65,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $159,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $65,890.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $159,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $82,564.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,070 shares of company stock worth $2,376,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

