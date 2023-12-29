Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,285 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

