Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $101,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

DFAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 245,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

