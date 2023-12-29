Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 26,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,370. The firm has a market cap of $740.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.