Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.15. 1,430,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

