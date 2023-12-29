Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 383,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,901. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $56.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

