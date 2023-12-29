Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.67. 1,262,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

