EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. EVe Mobility Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

