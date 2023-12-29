Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts have commented on EB shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,077 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.