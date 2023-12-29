Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.60 ($22.64) and last traded at €21.05 ($23.13). 267,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.19 ($23.29).

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.06.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

