Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 53,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 547,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.52.

Get Fair Oaks Income 2021 alerts:

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.