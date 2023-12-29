Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 1,883.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

