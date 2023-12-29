Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading 23.1% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 182,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 175,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$156 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.